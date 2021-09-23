NEW DELHI : Guiltfree Industries Ltd, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) vertical of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has forayed into the ₹70,000 crore personal care category with the launch on Thursday of shampoo, conditioners, face wash and face creams under the Naturali brand.

The move will pit the maker of Too Yumm snacking brand against companies such as Dabur India, Patanjali and Himalaya.

Naturali’s hair care range will be endorsed by Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, while Shanaya Kapoor is the face of the brand’s skin care range.

More hair and skin products such as body lotions will be rolled out over the next few months.

The company plans to win 1.5-2% market share in the category in the next four to five years, Shashwat Goenka, sector head, retail and FMCG of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, told reporters on Thursday.

It will be a difficult task given the presence of strong incumbent players in the category, Goenka acknowledged.

“It is going to be a difficult journey. We genuinely believe we should be able to hit a ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore kind of a number over four-five years," Goenka told reporters during a virtual chat.

The brand will target millennials and Gen Z consumers who seek alternative hair care and skincare products, but are unable to get that product, either because of a pricing issue or a product gap, Goenka said.

The launch comes as the pandemic has accelerated demand for products that are perceived natural or good for consumers.

Consumers are likely to pick beauty and personal care products that offer personalization, natural ingredients, are high on sustainability, and offer holistic wellness, researcher NielsenIQ said in a note earlier this year.

The numbers corroborate the trend. Natural shampoos grew by 15% for the year ended June 2021 compared with 7% growth for the larger shampoo category. Natural skin care products recorded a 30% growth in the same period, double the rate of skin creams in general, according to data sourced from Kantar.

