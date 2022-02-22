NEW DELHI : After two summers battered by successive waves of covid, makers of air-conditioners, fans, coolers and refrigerators are preparing for high demand this year, as omicron cases in the country continue to subside.

Companies operating in the sector expect sales to rise 20-30% from 2019 levels, even as they are wary of commodity inflation and price hikes.

Gurmeet Singh, chairman and managing director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, said the company expects a surge in demand this year due to lower demand for air-conditioners in the past two years. The company is eyeing a 20% growth over 2019 in its room air-conditioner segment. “That pent-up demand is going to convert into larger numbers," he said. The company will introduce over 30 models and about 90 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in the room air conditioner category.

Gaurav Sah, head of Panasonic India’s air-conditioner business, said he expects a “significant" amount of stocking up happening this month and next. “We are looking at an uninterrupted summer," Sah said. The company has, however, not increased its manufacturing capacity. “We are coming on the back of softer volumes—especially in 2020. But we will be seeing much better capacity utilization owing to high volumes," he said.

Sales of cooling appliances crashed as the two covid waves struck at the onset of summer, leading to lockdowns. Additionally, the consumer appliances industry was hit by freight problems and component shortages. Kapil Kohli, president, retail, Usha International, which sells air-coolers and fans, said retail channel growth would be 60% over pre-pandemic levels. Usha’s retail business, including sales of other small home appliances, could grow 30-35% in 2022-23, year-on-year, he said, adding consumer pull towards premium products is likely to drive growth this season. “Convenience is trumping price tags," he said.

The company is optimistic about the coming summer season and hopes it is stronger given that the threat of covid is receding and people are feeling more confident about spending on what they need as well as visiting stores, he said. Normally, summer sales start in the south and west and culminate in the north and east. For Usha, the summer months are crucial indicators for growth as it sees a significant upsurge in sales for coolers and fans, he added.

Brands and distributors start building an inventory of summer products in late November and December, followed by stocking up in February and March. However, since the last two waves coincided with the summer months, there is excess inventory available from earlier seasons.

According to Salil Kappoor, business head, home appliances, Orient Electric Ltd, 60% of coolers expected to be sold this summer is already with distributors and manufacturers from last year’s unsold stocks, and this has affected production. The company sells fans, room coolers and other home appliances.

Kappoor, however, said the company has started getting positive feelers from the industry since January end. “Things will start opening up again, which means we’ll go back to the normal levels of business," he said.

The cooler market suffered a 10-15% drop in sales in 2020 as well as in 2021. Meanwhile, sales of air-conditioners grew 2.8% in 2021 from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to industry estimates.

Most players warned of price hikes driven by inflationary headwinds. While many companies have already rolled out a round of price increases in the market, others warned of subsequent price hikes.

“In the year gone by, raw material costs ramped up, leading to the prices increasing by 12-15% across multiple product categories. Post the budget roll-out, we are expecting another surge of 3-5% across various SKUs," said Usha International’s Kohli.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi’s Singh said the company revised prices last month.

The company has also reduced offers on its air conditioner models.

“Till December 2021, prices were higher than December 2020 by at least 6-8 %. The way things are progressing on the commodity fronts, prices will have to be taken up by another 3-4 % in a short while. The promotions, which were being offered, on air-conditioners till last year have also been taken to a much lower level this year," he said.

