Makers of cooling appliances prep for demand spike

The company is optimistic about the coming summer season and hopes it is stronger given that the threat of covid is receding and people are feeling more confident about spending on what they need as well as visiting stores, he said. Normally, summer sales start in the south and west and culminate in the north and east. For Usha, the summer months are crucial indicators for growth as it sees a significant upsurge in sales for coolers and fans, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}