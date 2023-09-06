‘Makes sense to list in a market where people know you’5 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:39 PM IST
In an interview on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai, Harshil Mathur said Razorpay is progressing organically towards breaking even, with its payments business nearing this milestone
Fintech company Razorpay is seriously considering going public in India and is evaluating ways to do it, says Harshil Mathur, the co-founder and chief executive of the Wilmington- and Bengaluru-based unicorn that counts Tiger Global Management Llc, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) and GIC Pvt. Ltd, among others, as its investors. In an interview on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai, Mathur said Razorpay is progressing organically towards breaking even, with its payments business nearing this milestone. Edited excerpts: