Making an Apple EV is a poisoned chalice for car companies

Shares in Hyundai Motor Company rose 9% Monday after a Korean newspaper reported that the car maker plans to sign an agreement with Apple for an autonomous electric vehicle. The stock had already jumped 19% on Friday, when Hyundai said it was in early-stage discussions with the iPhone designer.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in