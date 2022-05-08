Making credit information suppliers more efficient can speed up bankruptcy resolution : IBBI

It said that time is of essence in bankruptcy resolution process and delays in establishing the existence of debt and default amount needs to be reduced. The review quoted a Parliamentary panel report which said last year that one of the main reasons for delay in insolvency resolution process was the delay in admission of application in tribunals. “The delay in admission of application causes asset erosion," the review said, adding that asset erosion can lower the perceived value of the business, something that may affect investor interest and thereby increasing the possibility of pushing a viable entity into liquidation.