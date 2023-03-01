Making India the world’s factory to be key focus today
- India is now projected to become the third most sought-after manufacturing destination globally by 2025 and to add over $500 billion to the global economy annually.
India’s aspirations of attaining developed nation status and becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2047 hinge on the rapid scaling up of its manufacturing sector to meet global demand. However, the investment required to achieve this is nothing short of staggering, given India wants to raise the size of its manufacturing sector to $1 trillion over the next few years.
