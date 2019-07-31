Malabar Gold & Diamonds signs Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Kerala based jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds on Wednesday announced it has appointed Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Kapoor joins Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, South Indian film actor Tamannaah Bhatia and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in promoting the brand.

The 62-year-old actor will be seen in a new television commercial series by the brand titled ‘Malabar Promises’, which will be released shortly. Known for his versatile acting, the National Film award winning actor’s career has spanned almost 40 years as an actor, and a producer since 2005. He has appeared in numerous Bollywood movies along with a brief stint in Hollywood as well as two television series (24 and Oasis).

“We are happy to welcome Anil Kapoor to the Malabar Family. We have been associated with the actor over the last five years for various store inaugurations, so this was a natural progression of our relationship. His fame and recognition in India as well as globally will undoubtedly complement and strengthen our communication strategy to achieve the aggressive expansion plans we have in India as well as globally," according to Ahammed MP, chairman, Malabar Group.

With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has a retail network of 250 outlets spread across 10 countries, 14 wholesale units in addition to offices, design centres and factories spread across India, West Asia, Far East and USA.

Jewellery brands in India ride high on celebrity advertising. Titan Ltd-owned jewellery brand Tanishq is endorsed by Deepika Padukone, Kalyan Jewellers is promoted by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, while PC Jewellers is endorsed by Kriti Kharbanda and celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Meanwhile, Senco Gold & Diamonds is promoted by actor Vidya Balan and Sara Ali Khan is associated with TBZ - The Original (Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri).