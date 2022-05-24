Malaysia Airlines eyes pre-covid capacity in India by year-end

The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) India, in a report titled India Airline Outlook 2022, has indicated that 2022 is expected to see a surge of 52% in domestic and 60% in international air traffic. As we have seen, demand for travel will continue to pick up after borders globally have been closed off for more than two years. Recovery will largely be driven by the leisure and visiting friends and family (VFR) segments, while corporate travel will recover at a much slower pace. We are expecting closer or short-haul destinations such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore to see a strong uptick in the next few quarters, among the first-time international leisure travellers. We are also seeing a lot of demand coming in for Australia, Indonesia and other Asia-Pacific destinations on our network from India.