Malaysia Airlines' parent company MAG orders mandatory drug testing for pilots: Here's what we know

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, said on Friday (local time) that it has ordered mandatory drug testing and stricter screening for all pilots across its airlines.

The development comes after a Malaysia Airlines pilot was arrested for allegedly transporting large quantities of drugs to Indonesia last month, Reuters reported.

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MAG commences mandatory drug testing for pilots In a statement released today, MAG said the first phase of mandatory drug screening has commenced, beginning with the airline's 1,260 pilots, with the screening to be completed by August 15. It further said, "Pilots who do not complete the screening by the stipulated date will not operate flights until they have been cleared in accordance with MAG's procedures and regulatory requirements."

The mandatory drug screening will be in addition to the previously existing random testing programme and will be applicable to all active pilots and cabin crew members. The company noted that pilots who fail to complete screening by August 15 will be barred from operating flights until cleared.

President and Group Chief Executive Officer Nasaruddin A. Bakar said, "Operational safety and crew fitness for duty are non-negotiable."

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Pilot arrested for alleged drug trafficking: What we know On July 28, an unidentified 39-year-old pilot was detained after officials found 26 kilograms of the mind-altering drug MDMA in his luggage upon his arrival in Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian pilot reportedly passed through several layers of checks at Kuala Lumpur International Airport before his departure to Jakarta.

The customs office also said that urine tests showed the pilot had been under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamines.

According to AP, Eko Hadi Santoso, director of narcotics crimes at the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency, said the pilot, identified by his initial MS, was also allegedly on duty while under the influence of narcotics. During questioning, the suspect allegedly told investigators that he was instructed by another person to transport the drugs to Jakarta in exchange for 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (about $11,700).

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The company, however, noted that the arrested pilot was an off-duty second officer travelling in the cockpit jump seat as an observer and was not the pilot operating the aircraft. MAG also stated that the unidentified pilot's actions are being viewed as "completely unacceptable and contrary to the professional standards expected of its personnel".

Malaysia moves to tighten airport security Malaysian authorities earlier this week pledged to address and shut security gaps at the country's airports after a 39-year-old pilot allegedly carried drugs out of Malaysia, Bloomberg reported. Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said the home and transport ministries would implement measures to strengthen aviation security, including deploying police officers at certain checkpoints.

Fahmi said, "Malaysia Airlines will also revise their protocols for background and health checks on pilots and co-pilots." On Tuesday, Malaysian police identified an airport employee as a person of interest as they investigated how the pilot managed to pass through security checks with drugs in his luggage.

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Indonesia has stringent drug laws. In 2015, authorities executed two Australian nationals linked to the Bali Nine drug syndicate for attempting to smuggle heroin from the resort island of Bali.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.