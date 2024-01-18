Malaysia Airlines seeks code-share pact
Malaysia Airlines is seeking a partnership with an Indian carrier to increase its presence in the Indian aviation market, with the airline ready to work with either a full-service or low-cost carrier.
New Delhi: Malaysia Airlines is in talks with an Indian carrier for a potential partnership to increase its reach in the world’s third-largest aviation market, a top company official said, even as he lauded New Delhi’s decision of not giving any more flying rights to foreign carriers to boost its own players.