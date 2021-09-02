Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Malaysia lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max after two-year grounding

Malaysia lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max after two-year grounding

Malaysia’s decision comes after authorities in several countries cleared the jet to fly again following extensive fixes.
1 min read . 03:31 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The directive is applicable to local and foreign airlines operating commercial flights in Malaysia using the aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement on Thursday

Malaysia lifted its ban on Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jet, ending more than two years of grounding following two crashes involving the aircraft.

The directive is applicable to local and foreign airlines operating commercial flights in Malaysia using the aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement on Thursday.

Malaysia’s decision comes after authorities in several countries cleared the jet to fly again following extensive fixes. The Max was grounded worldwide more than two years ago following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

