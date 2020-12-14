Malaysia's Khazanah picks up 340 cr stake in TransUnion CIBIL from India Alt

"Rapid digitization, the advent of new technology, and a clear shift in consumer behaviour augur well for steady credit growth in India. TUCIBIL continues to be the preferred bureau for credit information and has been a valuable partner to India Alternatives. Having established itself as a one-stop provider of holistic credit information solutions to lenders, TUCIBIL is poised to take advantage of the continued upswing in credit," said Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva, founder and CEO of India Alternatives.