Why this Maldives hotel chain is chasing India’s leisure destinations

Maldives-based hotel company Atomsphere Core has signed nearly 30 hotel projects across India as it seeks to tap growing demand for leisure travel.
"The leisure sector lacks quality hotels, which is why we will be chasing developments in resort locations," Salil Panigrahi, co-founder and managing director of Atmosphere Core, told Mint. India needs at least 25-30% more five-star and quality hotels to meet demand for leisure travel, he said.
The company operates nine resorts in the Maldives under brands such as Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, OZEN Collection and Colours of OBLU, and looks to build a presence in destinations ranging from Goa and Rajasthan to Odisha and the Northeast.
Panigrahi said the opportunity is strong in resort destinations as travellers are prioritizing experiences over traditional city stays. "Gen Z travellers are increasingly looking for experiences and to understand India better," he said.