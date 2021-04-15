Malls, retailers need to adapt to rapid digital adoption: Siddharth Yog

Different cities have different restrictions. In the first ten days of April, the Punjab and Amritsar centres showed marginal growth over the last week of March. The Nagpur shopping centre has not been operational since 15 March, only the hypermarket is open and online deliveries of F&B orders are serviced. Surat has been having weekend lockdowns all through March and continued in April as well. Chennai has regulations on the maximum capacity allowed in restaurants, cinemas and the centre as a whole capped at 50%, since 8 April. The centre had a 95% recovery in sales in March 2021, but as covid surges again, performance dropped marginally in the first ten days of April. This also may just be a seasonal adjustment as April usually is slower than March even in regular years.