Mallya bank fraud case: DRT sells UBL shares worth 5,800 crore

Mallya bank fraud case: DRT sells UBL shares worth 5,800 crore

Debts recovery tribunal (DRT) has sold shares worth over 5,800 crore of United Breweries Limited
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST PTI

Further realisation of 800 crore by sale of shares is expected by June 25, the central probe agency said in a statement.

The debts recovery tribunal (DRT) has sold shares worth over 5,800 crore of United Breweries Limited (UBL) that were earlier attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an alleged bank fraud probe against fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

Recently, it said, the agency had transferred shares attached by it (worth about 6,600 crore) to the SBI-led consortium as per order of the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Mumbai. 

"Today, DRT on behalf of SBI-led consortium, has sold shares of United Breweries Limited for 5824.50 crore," the ED said.

Mallya, 65, has lost the case against his extradition to India and he has "been denied permission to file appeal in the UK Supreme Court."

"His extradition to India has become final," the ED said.

