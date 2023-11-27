Mamaearth employees may sell ESOP shares worth ₹150 crore via a block deal: Report
Honasa Consumer reported a net profit of ₹30 crore in Q2FY24, which doubled from the same period last year. Mamaearth shares rallied 20% on November 23 to a fresh high of ₹422.50 apiece on the BSE
Employees at Mamaearth's parent company Honasa Consumer Care are expected to sell shares this week for about ₹150 crore, sources told CNBC-Awaaz, adding that the block deal is probably going to be carried out at a 5–7% discount to the current market price of ₹477.10.