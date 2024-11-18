Companies
Why Mamaearth needs to review its offline distribution strategy
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 05:22 PM IST
SummaryThe implementation of new distribution strategy cost the company nearly ₹70 crore in the September quarter, denting Honasa’s performance.
Shares of Honasa Consumer plunged 20% on Monday to drop below its listing price as analysts cut price targets after the company reported a weaker-than-expected financial performance in the September quarter, hurt by slow growth in its flagship brand Mamaearth.
