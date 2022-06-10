Mamaearth launches new ad with Sara Ali Khan

The commercial highlights the brand’s ideology of bringing the traditional efficacy of onions as the best natural solution for hair fall and has been conceptualised by Korra Worldwide
Mamaearth, an FMCG brand from Honasa Consumer has launched its latest national television advertisement with actors Sara Ali Khan and Vihaan Samat.
The commercial highlights the brand’s ideology of bringing the traditional efficacy of onions as the best natural solution for hair fall and has been conceptualised by Korra Worldwide. The 35-second ad captures the banter between two friends.
Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO of the firm said, “We realise the importance of these traditional recipes and are bringing together the best of nature and science, in convenient yet effective solutions for skincare and haircare needs. The film reflects this proposition. We hope this thought resonates with the millennials and they come forward and choose nature’s goodness with us and our products."
Gaurav Nabh, founder and director of Korra said, “With this campaign, we continue to showcase their promise of bringing to life age-old and proven natural solutions passed on from generations yet delivered in a modern avatar."
Deepak Kumar the firm’s CCO added that with Khan, the company is appealing to a much younger and very aware audience. So, we wanted to make the film as simple and relevant as the panic call you make to your best friend when you need a solution when everything else fails."
According to Statista, as of 2017, the market size of the cosmetic industry across India had a value approximately $11 eleven billion. The market size of the cosmetic industry recorded a year on year growth and was forecast to reach a value of $20 billion in 2025.