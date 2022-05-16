Mamaearth parent HCPL acquires majority stake in skincare brand Dr. Sheth's

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, which owns Mamaearth and The Derma Co, has now acquired a majority stake in skincare brand Dr. Sheth's, the company said Monday. The acquisition happened at the valuation of ₹28 crore. HCPL had joined the unicorn club last year after it raised USD 52 million (about ₹400 crore) in the latest funding round.

