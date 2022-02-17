NEW DELHI : Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL), the parent company of Mamaearth, and The Derma Co., announced the launch of a new skincare brand Ayuga based on ayurvedic recipes. Honasa has collaborated with yoga and wellness ambassador, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, to craft the brand ideology, the company said.

Hectic lives of millennials impact their physical and mental wellbeing in turn leading to problems such as skin discoloration, hair fall and early aging, among others. The new range is meant to restore that balance through ancient recipes and rituals, the company said.

Commenting on the launch of Ayuga, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer, said, the company was founded with the vision of building a ‘House of Brands’ that identify and resolve concerns of the millennials with a digital-first approach. “We actively research trends, understand consumer sentiments and create brands that serve our consumers best," he said.

Alagh said while millennials had taken to yoga, ayurveda had not found the same resonance among them. “At Ayuga we believe millennials need to discover these amazing effective sciences in a manner that makes them relevant," he said.

The company has collaborated with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has redefined yoga and wellness in India, Alagh said. “With a unique and innovative brand and product proposition, and expertise in direct-to-consumer and crafting playbooks for launching and scaling brands, we are confident that our consumers will find relevance and connect with the brand."

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, at Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., said, the company is constantly speaking to consumers to get real-time feedback and information on their requirements and the kind of solutions they want.

“We constantly research millennials’ concerns to create brands and products that serve them. We partnered with ayurveda and face yoga experts to consult on the product line and face yoga rituals and reimagined them in modern formats for millennials," she said in a statement.

Commenting on the brand launch, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said that she believes in ancient sciences and has incorporated many recipes and rituals in her life and has benefited from them. Ayuga resonates with her as “the thought of using traditional ayurveda recipes and creating modern formats of skincare like serums and gels, without compromising on the authenticity of the ingredients is unique," she said.

