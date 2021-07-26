Mamaearth raises $50mn round led by Sofina Ventures

“With a vision to become a house of brands, the company is currently focusing on creating brands with millennial propositions with an internet-first approach. This round will help amplify the process and strengthen the D2C and offline expansion of Mamaearth, along with further accelerating the growth of The Derma Co, which is already showing early signs of success, since its launch in 2020. We will also be exploring inorganic growth opportunities in the beauty and personal care segment. We would like to thank Sofina Ventures SA and Sequoia Capital India for reaffirming their faith in us along with our existing investors Fireside Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners, for their undaunted support and trust in our journey so far" said Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth.