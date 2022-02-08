Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mamaearth ropes in Samantha Ruth Prabhu to boost skincare product sales in south

Mamaearth sells a range of natural baby care, skincare, and hair care products. Mamaearth has a product portfolio of over 140 products.
05:42 PM IST

  • Through its association with Prabhu, Mamaearth intends to anchor its presence in the southern market, along with strengthening its position nationally

New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods brand Mamaearth on Tuesday said it has on-boarded actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand.

Prabhu works predominantly in Telugu and Tamil film industries. Prabhu will endorse the brand's skincare products.

Through its association with Prabhu, Mamaearth intends to anchor its presence in the southern market, along with strengthening its position nationally.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, said, "Being a brand for millennials and driven by the purpose of goodness, we wish to partner with people who resonate with our philosophy of ‘Goodness Inside’. Samanath represents the ideal youth, driven by ideals and purpose, and we strongly feel she will be able to support our purpose across India, especially the south Indian markets."

Mamaearth has also worked with actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh to endorse its range of hair care products.

Mamaearth was founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh. It sells a range of natural baby care, skincare, and hair care products. Mamaearth has a product portfolio of over 140 products.

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL), the parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Aqualogica, sells its products in over 1,000 cities in India. It is backed by Sequoia, Sofina Ventures SA, Evolvence, Fireside Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners.

