Mamaearth ropes in Samantha Ruth Prabhu to boost skincare product sales in south

Through its association with Prabhu, Mamaearth intends to anchor its presence in the southern market, along with strengthening its position nationally.
Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, said, "Being a brand for millennials and driven by the purpose of goodness, we wish to partner with people who resonate with our philosophy of ‘Goodness Inside’. Samanath represents the ideal youth, driven by ideals and purpose, and we strongly feel she will be able to support our purpose across India, especially the south Indian markets."
Mamaearth has also worked with actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh to endorse its range of hair care products.
Mamaearth was founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh. It sells a range of natural baby care, skincare, and hair care products. Mamaearth has a product portfolio of over 140 products.
Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL), the parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Aqualogica, sells its products in over 1,000 cities in India. It is backed by Sequoia, Sofina Ventures SA, Evolvence, Fireside Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners.
