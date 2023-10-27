Mamaearth's current valuation reflects consensus, says CEO Varun Alagh
Summary
- Mamaearth’s first IPO attempt last year had faced criticism over its valuation target of over $3 billion
Mumbai: Honasa Consumer, parent company of the beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth, is looking to tap the public markets to raise ₹1,701 crore, with the issue set to open on 31 October. Claiming to be the fastest company in the category to hit revenues of ₹1,000 crore, it plans to earmark ₹365 crore primarily to amplify its offline presence, explore inorganic growth, and enhance its research and development efforts.