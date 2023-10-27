Mamaearth's current valuation reflects consensus, says CEO Varun Alagh

Despite booking a loss for FY23, you reported a quarterly profit just before the IPO. How sustainable is this growth trajectory?

The FY23 loss was the result of a a goodwill impairment. Excluding this, our business is not at a loss. Our adjusted Ebitda for FY23 is about 3.4%, and it improved to about 6% in Q1 of FY24. This growth has been structural, and nothing has been done to create a short-term momentum play. About 97% of our holdings are within this business. Our largest investor, Sequoia, is not selling. This is a non-event for us.