Mamaearth’s parent Honasa Consumer wins legal battle against HUL, Delhi HC orders to take down ad within 24 hours

Skincare and beauty brand Mamaearth's parent company, Honasa Consumer, has won a legal battle against Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on an ongoing dispute over claims related to HUL's sunscreen product advertisement, reported the news portal CNBC-TV18 on Thursday, April 18.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the takedown of HUL Lakme's “disparaging” online advertisement within the next 24 hours, according to the report.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant, HUL, has reportedly agreed to take down and make changes to the existing advertisement by replacing the term “online bestseller” with “some seller,” reported the news portal.

Furthermore, HUL has reportedly also agreed not to press charges in the Bombay High Court appeal filed against Mamaearth's parent, Honasa Consumer, and both parties agreed to take down their physical hoardings, which are located adjacent to each other, reported the news portal.

HUL shares closed 0.16 per cent higher at ₹2,371.05 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹2,367.15 at the previous market close.

Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) shares closed 1.33 per cent higher at ₹233, compared to ₹229.95 in the previous market session.

Mamaearth vs HUL According to earlier reports, the FMCG company Honasa Consumer moved to the Delhi High Court over a case of alleged ‘disparaging and misleading’ advertising to customers over a sunscreen product.

The Mamaearth-parent firm claimed that a recent HUL-owned Lakme sunscreen advertisement campaign titled ‘SPF Lie Detector Test’ unfairly undermines competing products, including one sunscreen from The Derma Co., another brand of Honasa Consumers, reported the news agency PTI.

Responding to the claim, FMCG giant HUL also filed a separate lawsuit at the Bombay High Court against the skincare startup.

The entire controversy started on LinkedIn when Honasa Consumer-promoter Ghazal Alagh, claimed that the FMCG industry has “lacked good competition” for a long time, leading to the large traditional brands becoming complacent, as per the report.

She reportedly referred to the cent ad campaign from HUL for its beauty brand Lakme's sunscreen, where HUL challenged the claims of the rival sunscreen brands.

In the advertisement, HUL said that certain “online bestseller sunscreens” claim that a SPF 50 sunscreen offers far less protection, closer to a SPF 20 mark.

Although the company did not name a brand, the image and video contrast several yellow bottles with Lakme's packaging and cite live SPF testing from the last ten years, as per the agency report.

“Some brands, currently on the online best sellers list, are claiming to be in-vivo tested; however, their in-market sunscreen product sample delivers SPF 20 against a claim of SPF 50,” said Lakme in a social media post statement.