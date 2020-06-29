A man in Germany accidentally purchased 28 Tesla Model 3 vehicles online. This amounted to a staggering 1.4 million Euros. Reportedly, this happened after a glitch on the company's website.

As per a report by IANS, a person with an online title of 'Ballon-Man' claimed on a Reddit forum to have accidentally placed an order for 28 Tesla cars. He and his father wanted to just purchase one Model 3 with Autopilot and ended up purchasing 27 units of Model 3.

The report claims that the problem may have occurred on Tesla's website. After clicking 'submit,' the website responded the order could not be placed because of a payment issue even though they filled in payment details correctly. The user kept on clicking on the "confirm" button but the same error kept popping up for another two hours.

By the end of it, the website responded and confirmed 28 of the Tesla 3 units. And the total amount turned out to be 1.4 million Euros (Roughly ₹11.9 crore). Out this money, each order had a minimum no-refund fee of 100 Euros amounting to 2,800 Euros for all the orders. However, Tesla acknowledged the issue and and cancelled the entire order without any charge. The family was asked to place a new order.

With Inputs from Agencies

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated