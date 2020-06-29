Man 'accidentally' buys 28 Tesla cars for 1.4 million Euros

By the end of it, the website responded and confirmed 28 of the Tesla 3 units. And the total amount turned out to be 1.4 million Euros (Roughly ₹11.9 crore). Out this money, each order had a minimum no-refund fee of 100 Euros amounting to 2,800 Euros for all the orders. However, Tesla acknowledged the issue and and cancelled the entire order without any charge. The family was asked to place a new order.