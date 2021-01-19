OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Man Industries bags orders worth 250 cr
The company did not share details of the orders received.
The company did not share details of the orders received.

Man Industries bags orders worth 250 cr

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 11:08 AM IST Staff Writer

Man Industries is the flagship company of Man Group and is one of the largest players in longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW) pipes

Pipe manufacturer Man Industries (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it bagged orders worth 250 crore.

"The company has received new orders worth approximately 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months," Man Industries said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The company, however, did not share details of the orders received.

Man Industries is the flagship company of Man Group and is one of the largest players in longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW) pipes, spirally welded pipes and coating systems.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout