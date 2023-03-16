The shares of Man Industries gained as much as five percent on Thursday after the company announced that it has won a new export order of approximately ₹1,300 crore. With the new export order, Man Industries said that its total order book now stands at approximately ₹2,000 crores which would be executed in the next six to eight months.

Man Industries stock hit an intraday high of ₹92.80 apiece on BSE on Thursday. The scrip ended 4.59 per cent up at ₹89.05 on BSE.

“The total order book of the Company stands at approximately Rs.2000 Crores (Rupees Two Thousand Crores Only) to be executed in 6 to 8 months. This order reflects robust business environment and showcases the trust of the customers they have in the Company’s technological and executional capabilities," said the company in its regulatory filing.

The company reported a rise of 19 per cent in its third quarter net profit on a year on year basis, while EBITDA margin was recorded with a decline of 40 bps compared to the same quarter last year.

"The growth in revenue this quarter was mainly driven by timely execution of projects which gives us the confidence of achieving our yearly targets. The order book of the company continues to remain strong. We have participated in large bids for new businesses in domestic and overseas markets and we expect to receive incremental orders in the coming months. With softening of raw material prices, we expect better realizations as well," said Man Industries’ Chairman, RC Mansukhani after Q3 earnings report.

The company is also working towards optimum utilization of its current capacity and upgrading the existing setup by undertaking capex to further streamline production.

It is also investing heavily to manufacture ERW Pipes and stainless steel to cash in rising demand from the hydro-carbon sector. The company plans on setting up its ERW pipe production with capacity to 1,25,000 MTPA in the upcoming financial year at an approximated cost of ₹170 crore.