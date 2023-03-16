Man Industries shares surge after bagging new order worth ₹1,300 cr2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Man Industries stock hit an intraday high of ₹92.80 apiece on BSE on Thursday.
The shares of Man Industries gained as much as five percent on Thursday after the company announced that it has won a new export order of approximately ₹1,300 crore. With the new export order, Man Industries said that its total order book now stands at approximately ₹2,000 crores which would be executed in the next six to eight months.
