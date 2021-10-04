Man Infraconstruction board on Monday approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1 (one) new equity bonus share of Rs. 2/- each for every 2 (two) existing equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the shareholders of the company.

Man Infra has also declared a final dividend of 63% i.e. ₹1.26 per equity share.

The record date for the said interim dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 14th October, 2021 and the said dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Friday, 29th October, 2021.

Man Infraconstruction undertakes various infrastructure projects like port infrastructure, residential constructions, commercial & institutional constructions, industrial constructions and road constructions.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 1327.39% to ₹32.83 crore on 571.20% spurt in net sales to ₹153.37 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Man Infra shares are currently trading at ₹113.75 on the BSE.

