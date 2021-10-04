Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Man Infraconstruction approves issue of bonus shares

Man Infraconstruction approves issue of bonus shares

The record date for the said interim dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 14th October, 2021
1 min read . 12:49 PM IST Livemint

Man Infraconstruction undertakes various infrastructure projects like port infrastructure, residential constructions, commercial and institutional constructions

Man Infraconstruction board on Monday approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1 (one) new equity bonus share of Rs. 2/- each for every 2 (two) existing equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the shareholders of the company. 

Man Infra has also declared a final dividend of 63% i.e. 1.26 per equity share.

The record date for the said interim dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 14th October, 2021 and the said dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Friday, 29th October, 2021.

Man Infraconstruction undertakes various infrastructure projects like port infrastructure, residential constructions, commercial & institutional constructions, industrial constructions and road constructions.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 1327.39% to 32.83 crore on 571.20% spurt in net sales to 153.37 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Man Infra shares are currently trading at 113.75 on the BSE.

