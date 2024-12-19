Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal responded on Thursday to an X user who posted a photo of a man using an Ola scooter headlamp during a power cut.

Tagging Ola Electric, Ola Scooter and Bhavish Aggarwal, an X user shared a picture of a man working using a scooter light and said, “utilizing my ola as power source due to all day power cut today [sic].”

Reacting to that, Agarwal said, “The PowerPod will solve such needs soon.”

Several X users reacted to the post, with one user suggesting putting a socket in the boot space.

“Very Good use of it 👌👌 In Future Vehicles @OlaElectric should Put a Socket in Boot Space for External use if any emergency need is occurred [sic],” said an X user.

“Seeing someone use my Ola as a backup power source is a reminder of how far we’ve come with EVs. I can’t wait for the Ola PowerPod to take over and officially make this process smoother,” said X user Amit Misra.

Another user termed Aggarwal as “Olan Musk.”

One of the users suggested making the Ola scooter a power pod instead of creating a separate battery.

“So anyone who buys a Ola scooter can also use it as a power pod. Multiple use for the same battery,” said X user R Bala.

A day ago, Aggarwal announced the company's entry into the quick food delivery market with the help of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

“Yep, taking our @Olacabs commitment to @ONDC_Official to the next level! Scaling food and other categories across India today. Including 10min food. ONDC is the future of commerce!” he said in a post on X.