ManageEngine to hire 1,000 people in 2022 as part of expansion plans

ManageEngine to hire 1,000 people in 2022 as part of expansion plans2 min read . 02:58 PM IST
BENGALURU: ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corp., plans to grow its Indian workforce by 1,000 employees in 2022, a year that marks two decades of the company.
A majority of the hires will be for customer-facing roles, followed by software development. The roles will be based across multiple cities in India including the national capital region, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
As part of its expansion plans, ManageEngine also plans to open three new data centres outside of India amounting to an investment of about $15 million.
“We invest heavily in R&D, product design and integration, so that our customers can accelerate their own digital transformation. We invest heavily in support so that our customers have a reliable partner to navigate a fast-changing landscape. We are in IT for the long haul, so customers can trust us to be around," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and cofounder of Zoho.
For ManageEngine, India is the third largest market after the US and the UK. India is also the fastest growing market, said Shailesh Davey, cofounder and vice president of engineering at Zoho.
“In India, we registered a YoY revenue growth of 63.2% in 2021, while our customer count increased by 26.3%, driven by demand primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors," Davey said. “With three key pillars driving growth – hybrid work, cloud adoption and the government’s digital push – ManageEngine plans to hire around 1,000 employees in the country this year for development, R&D and customer-facing roles.“
ManageEngine has been in existence since 2002 and currently serves over 2,80,000 organizations in more than 190 countries. It has offices worldwide, including India, the US, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as more than 200 global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT.