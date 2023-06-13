Bad managers, toxic bosses, or even the benchmark HDFC , Kolkata, boss Pushpal Roy, who was found cussing, and harshly condemning (grossly an understatement) his employees for 'not achieving' the target', are mere example of workplaces , not quite the norm though.

Employees over the ages have quit their bosses or managers citing various reasons. Several had quit their company because they were could not work with a ‘toxic’ boss or manager.

What if this growing concern was addressed and the managers were done away with? While many employees have opened up about how a ‘toxic’ boss ruined their mental health, impeded their working capacity and their professional productivity, would removing bosses completely solve the problem?

A virtual assistant company based in the US has treaded this uncommon path as an alternate to ‘make their employees happy'.

Here's what happened.

In order to empower their employees this US-based company replaced managers with coaches. Time Etc, a virtual assistant platform, discerned that the company was in need to make a change in their management style.

Instead of traditional managers, they decided to espouse the concept of coaching. And to nobody's disbelief, the results have been remarkable, reported Fortune magazine.

"We started asking the people we were hiring what they needed from a manager," shares the team at Time Etc. "What stood out was how the list they gave us – goal-setting, feedback, personal and professional development opportunities, autonomy – sounded much more like they needed a coach, rather than a manager," the company was quoted by Fortune magazine.

Considering their employees' requirement, Time Etc took a decision, a bold one at that!

Time Etc replaced their managers with coaches, who were each responsible for a team of six employees. These coaches have one primary focus– to help their employees maximize productivity and reach their full potential. By providing close mentorship, regular feedback, and personalized guidance based on individual strengths, the coaches empower their team members to excel.

The team at Time Etc explains that their coaches are there to support employees when challenges arise. Instead of giving orders from above, the coaches focus on empowering and assisting employees in finding their own solutions.

Time Etc's drastic step comes as an answer to the shocking survey result fueled by the Covid pandemic, which showed that in 2022, employee engagement reached its lowest point in seven years. The Gallup's annual survey on employee engagement rang alarm bells as it showed that only one-third of workers reporting feeling engaged at work.

The declining employee engagement is also indicative of the fact that it came with declining long-term productivity and employee satisfaction as a consequence.