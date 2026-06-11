Manam Chocolate bets on premium market, raises $9 million

For decades, premium chocolate in India has largely meant imported Belgian and Swiss brands, but three-year-old homegrown player Manam Chocolate believes that is beginning to change.
The Hyderabad-based company, which sells everything from chocolate bars and gifting boxes to pastries, desserts and beverages, is expanding aggressively across the National Capital Region and other major cities as it looks to capture a larger share of the country’s premium chocolate market.
This category, Manam estimates, does around ₹5,000 crore of business each year and is still dominated by imported brands.
Fresh funding
This week, it raised $9 million (about ₹86 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Omnivore VC, with participation from the real estate company Turner Morrison.
The fresh capital will be used to fund the retail expansion plan, strengthen teams and build the institutional capabilities.