Asirvad Micro Finance, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 5, the company informed the exchanges. The proposed initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares would be undertaken at face value of ₹10 each, comprising fresh issue up to ₹1,500 crore, the release added.