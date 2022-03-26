Manappuram Finance board nods fundraise of 7,800 cr for FY23 via debentures

In its regulatory filing on stock exchanges, Manappuram Finance said that " the Board of Directors of Manappuram Finance Limited at its meeting held on today has considered and approved fundraising program of the Company for FY 2022-23, which interalia includes issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures up to the overall limit of ₹7,800 crores by way of private placement or/and Public issue in one or more tranches."