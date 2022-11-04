Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Mangalore Chemicals announces implementation of ammonia energy improvement project

Mangalore Chemicals announces implementation of ammonia energy improvement project

1 min read . 02:01 PM ISTSwati Luthra
MCF’s operating margins are expected to improve further with reduction in the energy consumption.

Post commissioning, the company’s ammonia production will increase by 25% coupled with reduction in the energy consumption by about 10-12%.

New Delhi: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (MCF) on Friday said it has the successfully implemented its ammonia energy improvement project which involved a cost of over 400 crore.

New Delhi: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (MCF) on Friday said it has the successfully implemented its ammonia energy improvement project which involved a cost of over 400 crore.

“MCF, with a history of over 50 years has attained energy efficiency at par with modern plants. The project was implemented at a capital cost of over Rs.400 Crore and is expected to deliver significant improvement to the bottom line," the company said in a press release.

“MCF, with a history of over 50 years has attained energy efficiency at par with modern plants. The project was implemented at a capital cost of over Rs.400 Crore and is expected to deliver significant improvement to the bottom line," the company said in a press release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Post commissioning, the company’s ammonia production will increase by 25% coupled with reduction in the energy consumption by about 10-12%. The operating margins are expected to improve further with reduction in the energy consumption from the existing levels to 5.5 Gcal/MT and in the long run have a sustainable positive impact on the environment.

“On account of shutdown for the project commissioning, there is negative financial impact for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022. However, with all the plant and production parameters in line with the new performance standards, the bottom line for the rest of the year is expected to show significant improvements," said T M Muralidharan, chief financial officer, MCF.

MCF converted its urea operation earlier from naphtha to gas based after the receipt of gas in December 2020. As per the extant policies of the government the urea manufacturing companies, there is a mandate to reduce the energy norms further from December 2025.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“In the process, MCF has converted the vintage plant to a highly energy efficient plant at par with modern plants to comply with the mandate of the DOF to achieve the Target Energy Norm. The existing plants were studied by renowned technology providers in the field of ammonia and the project was completed with the support of marquee global and domestic suppliers," the company added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP