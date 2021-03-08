Manhattan landlords take apartments off market during rental slump
- Reduced demand during pandemic sent median rental prices down sharply; some bet market will rebound in spring
Manhattan landlords are pulling unrented apartments off the market at an unusually elevated rate, tightening inventory while rents are low and, in some neighborhoods, still falling.
The practice, sometimes known as “warehousing," has come under greater scrutiny from housing advocates and lawmakers in recent years. Critics charge that removing units from the market creates an artificial scarcity that worsens the city’s housing shortage.
