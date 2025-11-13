Manipal Education submits expression of interest for Byju's parent Think & Learn under insolvency process — What we know

Ranjan Pai's Manipal Education and Medical Group has submitted its expression of interest (EOI) for Byju's parent company Think & Learn, under the insolvency resolution process. Here's all we know

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Nov 2025, 07:34 PM IST
File photo by Ranjan Pai, CEO, Manipal Education & medical Group (MEMG). The company has submitted EOI for resolution process of Byju's parent company Think & Learn.
File photo by Ranjan Pai, CEO, Manipal Education & medical Group (MEMG). The company has submitted EOI for resolution process of Byju's parent company Think & Learn.

Dr Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Education and Medical Group India (MEMG India) has submitted a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) to participate in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of troubled edtech company Byju's parent Think & Learn, the company informed the exchanges on 13 November.

As per the documents filed with the Resolution Professional (aka RP), Manipal/s EOI declares its interest in being included in Think & Learn's Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs) list to “examine the company’s financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan”.

Notably, this is the second time that MEMG has submitted an EOI after the time for RP extended the deadline for the process to 13th November, 2025.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath breaks down buyback taxation as Infosys announces ₹18,000cr plan

Manipal Education submits EOI for Think & Learn: Details

  • As per the EOI, MEMG has requested access to the Information Memorandum, Virtual Data Room, evaluation matrix, and other CIRP-related information in order to assess the feasibility of preparing and submitting a resolution plan.
  • The Resolution Professional will review eligibility, issue a provisional list of PRAs and subsequently a final list, following verification and approval from the Committee of Creditors (CoC).
  • While submission of the EOI does not guarantee shortlisting or approval for the next phase, the release noted that MEMG India seems to be the only applicant who has submitted an EOI for Think & Learn.
  • The insolvency process for Think & Learn is before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), with the RP responsible for inviting and evaluating resolution plans aimed at reviving or restructuring the company.

Also Read | Who is Manoj Gaur? Former Jaypee Infra exec arrested in ₹14,599cr ‘scam’
  • As per the filings, MEMG's submission includes all statutory undertakings required under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.
  • The company has certified that it meets the eligibility norms for PRAs and is not disqualified under Section 29A of the IBC.
  • MEMG has also submitted the necessary affidavits, confidentiality commitments and e-stamp executed documentation as part of the filing.
  • The statement from Manipal Group also noted that a successful resolution with Think & Learn will “help in business consolidation of AAKASH, in which Manipal has a majority shareholding.”

Business NewsCompaniesNewsManipal Education submits expression of interest for Byju's parent Think & Learn under insolvency process — What we know
