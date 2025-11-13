Manipal Education submits expression of interest for Byju's parent Think & Learn under insolvency process — What we know

Dr Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Education and Medical Group India (MEMG India) has submitted a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) to participate in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of troubled edtech company Byju's parent Think & Learn, the company informed the exchanges on 13 November.
As per the documents filed with the Resolution Professional (aka RP), Manipal/s EOI declares its interest in being included in Think & Learn's Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs) list to “examine the company’s financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan”.
Notably, this is the second time that MEMG has submitted an EOI after the time for RP extended the deadline for the process to 13th November, 2025.
