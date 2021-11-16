BENGALURU : Manipal Global has partnered with Salesforce to launch a skills initiative to build a talent pool of Trailhead certiﬁed professionals as the demand for Salesforce equipped developers and users is growing rapidly.

The training will be imparted through the online mode with a B2C (business-to-consumer) and B2A (business-to-academia) model. Trailhead is free online learning platform for beginners and intermediate developers who want to learn how to code for the Salesforce platform.

In the next two years, Salesforce will enable more than 10,000 learners on the Salesforce product suite, said Robin Bhowmick, chief business officer, Manipal Global Education Services.

Through this initiative, Manipal Global said it will build a talent pool of Salesforce Trailhead qualiﬁed professionals by leveraging Manipal Global’s best practices focused on the future needs of higher education.

Recent research by IDC cites that the Salesforce ecosystem will create 1,328,200 jobs in India by 2026. 24% of new jobs created in India in the Salesforce customer base this year leverage signiﬁcant digital skills such as using automation tools, the internet of things (IoT), and other complex applications. The programmes oﬀered are designed to meet the signiﬁcant increase in demand for trained professionals.

“This collaboration is a step towards closing the gap between the current educational reality and the business need, by training young learners in advanced technology skills. With the post pandemic world driving digital adoption on a massive scale, the world needs a huge pool of future ready, highly skilled digital savvy employees who can work on leading edge technology platforms," said T.V. Mohandas Pai, chairman, Manipal Global Education Services.

The B2C model which upskills professionals for their next job, will be a certiﬁcation programme targeting an audience with 0-4 years of experience. The B2C partnerships will have curated projects and use cases that will allow the learners an intensive bootcamp experience combined with real-life case studies.

Under the B2A model that skills students for their ﬁrst job, Manipal plans to introduce entry-level developer and admin programmes in the student’s curriculum within the university campuses across India, and potentially Middle East and South Asia. With the industry-academia skill gap prevalent, Manipal aims to integrate the programme in the ﬁnal semester of the course curriculum providing students the opportunity to secure employer connections for internship and job opportunities designed around the platform.

“Covid-19 has rapidly accelerated our planet’s gradual, decade-long migration to digital. Seismic digital-ﬁrst shifts have resulted in the widening of an already large skills gap. A commitment to bridging the widening gap is fundamental to our world’s future success and prosperity. We are excited to be collaborating with Manipal Global Education in our endeavour to democratize digital skills, nurturing future-ready individuals and bridging the skills gap," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer and chairperson, Salesforce India.

