Manipal Global partners with Salesforce to launch skill development academy

Under the B2A model that skills students for their ﬁrst job, Manipal plans to introduce entry-level developer and admin programmes in the student’s curriculum within the university campuses across India, and potentially Middle East and South Asia. With the industry-academia skill gap prevalent, Manipal aims to integrate the programme in the ﬁnal semester of the course curriculum providing students the opportunity to secure employer connections for internship and job opportunities designed around the platform.