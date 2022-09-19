Manipal may acquire AMRI hospital chain3 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 01:08 AM IST
Over the past few years, the Kolkata-based Emami Group has divested non-core assets to make the group debt-free
MUMBAI : Manipal Group is in advanced talks with Emami Group to buy the latter’s AMRI hospital chain at an enterprise value of around ₹1,500 crore, two people aware of the talks said, adding that a deal is likely to be announced soon.