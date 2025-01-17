Companies
Temasek-backed Manipal Health eyes a $1 bn IPO, calls banker pitches
Summary
- The IPO will likely include a secondary offer for sale and a ‘large’ primary capital raise
Temasek-backed hospitals chain Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd has sought banker pitches for a likely $1-billion initial public offering (IPO), valuing the Ranjan Pai-founded firm at over $7.5-8 billion, according to two people aware of the development.
