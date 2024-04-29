Manipal Hospitals acquires 87% stake in Kolkata's Medica Synergie
The latest acquisition will see the Karnataka-based hospital chain increase its bed count from 9,500 currently to more than 10,500, making it the largest healthcare group in the country, it said in a statement.
Manipal Hospitals on Monday said it is acquiring an 87% stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie in a deal that industry sources said is worth an estimated ₹1,400 crore.
