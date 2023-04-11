Manipal closes in on KIMS Health2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:07 AM IST
After the AMRI acquisition is approved, the total number of beds for Manipal Group will cross 9,000.
Manipal Hospitals, backed by Singapore state investor Temasek, is close to acquiring Kerala-based hospital chain KIMS Health for ₹3,500-4,000 crore, two people familiar with the development said. Manipal intends to buy the stake held by True North, which invested $200 million in KIMS Group in March 2017.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×