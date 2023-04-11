Manipal closes in on KIMS Health

On Monday, Singapore state investor Temasek announced the acquisition of a 41% stake in Manipal Health for $2 billion, raising its stake to 59%. The deal values the 7,700-bed hospital chain at ₹40,000-42,000 crore. After the deal, Manipal Group will hold 30% of the hospital chain, while TPG to re-invest in an 11% stake through its new fund, TPG Asia VIII. With the transaction, TPG, which has sold its Manipal stake to Temasek, has made a 10x return from its seven-year-old investment.