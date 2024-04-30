Manipal Hospitals to continue expanding across the country: CEO Dilip Jose
The private hospital network on Monday announced the acquisition of an 87% stake in Medica Synergie in a deal that industry sources said is worth an estimated ₹1,400 crore. It is keen to augment its footprint in key regions such as Kerala, Hyderabad, Vizag, Pune, and Delhi NCR.
New Delhi: Manipal Hospitals aims to keep boosting its presence across the country through a mix of organic and inorganic expansions, its MD & CEO Dilip Jose said on Tuesday, a day after the hospital chain announced the purchase of a majority stake in the Kolkata-based healthcare group Medica Synergie.