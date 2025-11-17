Why Manipal and upGrad want Byju’s—and what’s really at stake now
Salman SH 6 min read 17 Nov 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
Two education giants, Manipal Group and upGrad, are vying for Byju's bankrupt parent, TLPL, in an insolvency process at the NCLT. The outcome hinges on creditor confidence and the bidders' financial capabilities amid Byju's recent challenges.
Two of India’s biggest education companies are now circling Byju’s bankrupt parent, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd (TLPL), setting up a closely-watched insolvency battle at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The Manipal Group, led by Ranjan Pai, and upGrad, chaired by Ronnie Screwvala, have both filed expressions of interest (EOI) to acquire some or all of the edtech firm’s assets.
